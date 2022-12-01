Twitter is now sending recommended posts to all users

Twitter is now displaying more posts from accounts on the timeline that users don’t follow. The company revealed that it is releasing the recommendations to all users, even people who managed to evade these recommendations in the past.

We want to make sure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations for all users, including those who may not have seen it before.

Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the tycoon has already made a series of changes to the platform, mainly with regard to the verified profiles system, but this week, another change came into effect and could greatly affect the usability of the platform.

It’s not clear how many recommendations users should expect to see on their “home” timeline, or whether Twitter is also making recommendations more prominent elsewhere in the app.

Citing an official blog post from September, the company notes that “recommendations may appear on the Home timeline, in certain locations on the Explore tab, and in other places on Twitter.”

For now, it looks like recommendations won’t appear when viewing the “latest” timeline, which sorts tweets chronologically and historically doesn’t include posts from accounts that aren’t yet being followed.