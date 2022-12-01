Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Twitter is now sending recommended posts to all users

Tech Giants Microsoft Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Twitter is now sending recommended posts to all users
Twitter is now displaying more posts from accounts on the timeline that users don’t follow. The company revealed that it is releasing the recommendations to all users, even people who managed to evade these recommendations in the past.

Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the tycoon has already made a series of changes to the platform, mainly with regard to the verified profiles system, but this week, another change came into effect and could greatly affect the usability of the platform.

We want to make sure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations for all users, including those who may not have seen it before.

It’s not clear how many recommendations users should expect to see on their “home” timeline, or whether Twitter is also making recommendations more prominent elsewhere in the app.

Citing an official blog post from September, the company notes that “recommendations may appear on the Home timeline, in certain locations on the Explore tab, and in other places on Twitter.”

For now, it looks like recommendations won’t appear when viewing the “latest” timeline, which sorts tweets chronologically and historically doesn’t include posts from accounts that aren’t yet being followed.

Some users are already reporting noticeable changes to their timelines, with new topic suggestions appearing and many tweets from seemingly random accounts. In a post from its support account, the company told a frustrated user to go back to the chronological “most recent” timeline to avoid increasing recommended content.

What do you think about this change made on Twitter?

