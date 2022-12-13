Twitter is left without a Security and Trust Council

One of the last measures taken by Elon Musk, beyond launching the Twitter Blue subscription, was to dissolve the Security and Trust Councils. An initiative that was launched in 2016, and that was expanded in 2019 to include more experts to cover different perspectives. And now it comes to an end as part of the changes being rolled out to Twitter.

Twitter dissolves its Safety and Trust Council

The Trust and Security Council was a group of approximately 100 experts and organizations from different parts of the world that covered a series of topics to ensure healthy conversation within the platform. For example, bullying on the internet, security, hate speech, digital rights, suicide prevention, mental health, among others.

Participation in this council was voluntary, and it had become essential to discuss important issues that could affect the experience and security of users. However, the Security and Confidence Council has come to an end.

As mentioned in TC, Council members received an email mentioning that it no longer has a place on the new Twitter. The email clarifies that the way to incorporate third-party help for product and policy development is being re-evaluated, and that the Council “is not the best structure to do it.”

Apparently, this email just ended a problem that arose a week ago, when three important members of the Security and Trust Council They resigned, expressing their displeasure at the changes that are being implemented on Twitter, and that have an impact on the safety and well-being of users:

The establishment of the Council represented Twitter’s commitment to move away from a US-centric approach to user security, stronger cross-regional collaboration, and the importance of having highly experienced people on the security team. That latter commitment is no longer apparent, given Twitter’s recent statement that it will rely more on automatic content moderation.