Twitter is full of free movies

One of the derivatives of the convulsive moment that Twitter is going through while the new management begins with its new owner, Elon Musk, in charge, is that the department in charge of supervising the publication of content subject to copyright It has been left in a dysfunctional state.

The films are shared divided into fragments distributed through threads of several dozen tweets

This has led some users aware of the circumstance to start sharing movies that can be seen directly from the tweets, albeit as a “thread”, with successive videos in which fragments of the footage are shared until completing the entire film.

The response from the social network has been emphatic as soon as this behavior has been discovered: suspend accounts who upload these embedded videos within the tweets themselves. But precisely in view of the massive layoffs in recent days on Twitter and the absence of the full staff, content continues to appear and even new accounts are registered so that users do not see their personal account cancelled.

Movies like “Hackers”, “Need for speed” or “The fast and the furious” have become available for direct visualization from the fragments that make up a thread. In some cases, as has happened with “Avatar”, the holders of the film’s intellectual property rights have denounced the situation on Twitter and have managed to ensure that the tweets that contained the film “in installments” throughout a thread have have been deleted, although the account that spread them has not.

There is even the case of a user who has managed share an entire movie in a single tweet, although with some “trick”. The movie is “Shrek” and the trick is based, on the one hand, on taking advantage of one of Twitter’s new features that allows you to post four videos in the same tweet.

But since there is a limitation regarding the maximum duration of each video that can be published on this social network, the user in question has divided the film (which lasts a total of 87 minutes) into four fragments of just under 10 minutes each. which, in addition, reproduce at twice the normal speed.