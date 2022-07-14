twitter is down: the social network does not work

The /">network Twitter, which in recent days has been on everyone’s lips due to the failed purchase by Elon Musk, has fallen and its services have not been working for a few minutes.

In the following lines we are going to tell what happens with Twitter and how the incident progresses. Update 2:50 p.m.: All services have returned to normal operation. This drone can perch in trees like a bird Twitter is not available Right now, Twitter is inactive in Spain, as reported on sites like DownDetector or IsItDownRightNow. The popular social network has been out of service since approximately 2:00 p.m. and does not work in any of its access routes: neither the app nor the web, and even the company’s TweetDeck application.

Downdetector Twitter

Users are unable to log in to their accounts, which means they are also unable to post or view any tweets. If you had a session started, it may be that you have not been logged out, but instead of your usual timeline you will see the message “Something went wrong, try reloading”.

twitter down

The incident is not yet collected on the Twitter status page nor has it been officially communicated by any other means. According to this status page “there are no incidents reported on this July 14.”

The last time Twitter experienced an outage like this was earlier this year when the company explained that the issue stemmed from “some issues with our internal systems.” Since then there had only been a few occasional drops of just a few minutes.

This is Twitter’s first major outage since a series of problems on the social network in February. Twitter went down twice in one week in February and users were unable to access the service due to a “technical error that prevented timelines from loading and tweets from being published.”

These latest Twitter service issues come just days after the social network filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Musk is seeking to opt out of the social network’s pre-acquisition deal in a $44 billion deal based on claims that Twitter has failed to honor requests for information about bot and spam activity on the platform.