Twitter investor sues Elon Musk for hiding that he already had more than 5% of shares in March

By: Brian Adam

Elon Musk is back in court, and this time because of the social network whose 10% he recently bought.

It has been another shareholder of Twitter who has decided to sue Elon in a class action lawsuit, since he did not disclose his 5% stake in the social media company when asked to do so.

The consequences of not giving this information are discussed in TC:

The delay allowed Musk to buy more Twitter stock at a lower price and trick sellers of Twitter stock into higher profits.

A few hours ago the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan, and although it was Marc Bain Rasella who filed it, he did so on behalf of all investors who sold Twitter securities between March 24, 2022 and April 1, 2022. 2022.

According to the lawsuit, Musk started buying shares in January, already holding more than 5% on March 14. He should have submitted a document within 10 days after exceeding the 5% threshold, and he did not, so the rest of the investors did not have key information to make buying and selling decisions.

Musk only filed when he already had 9.1%, but if he had filed earlier, the share price would have risen, just as it did when Musk announced the purchase.

By keeping his growing involvement in Twitter quiet, Musk was able to artificially keep the price of shares low and buy them cheap.

It is still early to know how the demand will evolve, but it seems that he is right.

