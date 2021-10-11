Twitter introduces “remove follower” functionality for all its users

Twitter today announced through its own Twitter account that the functionality of removing a follower is now available to all users. Of course, they will have to use the application on their website, since this functionality cannot yet be used on Android or iOS.

The idea of ​​”Remove Follower” is that you mark a distance with certain followers who tend to approach to comment negative things on your feed. It is worth noting that if you want to get rid of a person it is best to block them directly, this new function is a middle ground for those people you do not want to block completely.

Softer than a lock

In order to eliminate the follower you will have to enter your profile, click on your followers, find the person and click on the three dots to the right of their name. There, choose between the options “remove this follower” and you will automatically remove him from your list of followers and from his list of “followed”.

In this way, this person can continue to see your tweets if they enter your profile specifically, but they will no longer be able to see them in their feed. In this way, a distance is marked, but not a definitive one, especially because if this person notices it, they will be able to follow you again.

It honestly doesn’t seem like the best option, the abusive person can follow you again if they want to, so it just seems like a wake-up call. If you want to get rid of a person forever, it is best to block them (and report if necessary). There is also the option to mute to not see it again without this person knowing (the block itself is much clearer).

In any case, users now have one more option, one that creators who do not want to have an image on the web will probably take advantage of much more. With “remove follower” you can get rid, at least temporarily, of toxic followers. Or definitely if they do not realize or decide to take note of the message sent by a “remove follower”.