Twitter infects Facebook and Instagram: their verified accounts announced

The search for additional income from the services offered by technology companies is something that, right now, is evident. Some did not think that this would even come to free options, such as social networks, but Elon Musk came to show that this could be changed. And, it seems, there are not a few who are going to follow the path taken by the owner of Twitter. And the best example of this is Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram. Not long ago, information appeared indicating that the possibility of launching a verified account by Instagram was being studied to, in this way, charge a monthly fee -in exchange for new services- that will bring extra income to the company. Led by Mark Zuckerberg. Well, he himself has been in charge of communicating that this option is being tested for both the image-focused social network and Facebook. That is to say, that classism will also be part of a place where it did not exist before. You already have a name for the verified account This, which may seem less, is a clear sign that things are very serious and that the idea is to launch this service permanently. The chosen name is Meta Verified, which is quite logical considering that this company is the matrix in which both Instagram and Facebook are. And, beware, WhatsApp is also in the conglomerate… and this may be something that makes those who use this messaging expansion more than restless today (due, among other things, to the fact that it is free). Some of the options that seem to be offered from Meta to make it attractive to sign up for the payment service are advanced security options, to avoid impersonation or similar problems; an improved support where there will be personalized attention and free of machines; a badge to let everyone know you’re paying to be special; and, what possibly attracts the most attention -and that establishes the greatest classism taking into account how these social networks currently work-: greater visibility and reach will be achieved in the publications. It hasn’t been said how this will be done, but algorithms are Meta’s best friend in this case. The prices of the service for Instagram and Facebook are so clear in Meta, that it has already been reported that the first two countries where the service is active are New Zealand and Australia, to later reach other regions where Instagram’s social networks are present. the ones we talk about In addition, it has been indicated that the prices will be $11.99 per month if the application itself is contracted (both on iOS and Android) and, in the case of resorting to the official Google and Apple stores, the amount amounts to $14.99. There are some requirements to be able to be part of Meta Verified, but it is not crazy. Thus, if you are 18 years of age or older and it is shown that your Facebook or Instagram accounts are active, you can request access to the new service. Therefore, what Elon Musk has done has only been the beginning and it seems quite clear that free services are coming to an end… but there is always hope that Google does not take the same direction, if this is not the case, the earthquake would be Biblical dimensions. >