Twitter increases the price of Twitter Blue, its paid version

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp twitter " target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Twitter%20aumenta%20el%20precio%20de%20Twitter%20Blue%2C%20su%20versi%C3%B3n%20de%20pago&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F07%2F30%2Ftwitter-aumenta-el-precio-de-twitter-blue-su- -de-pago%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

The social network Twitter has a premium option, Twitter Blue, which includes additional functions after paying a monthly subscription. And this premium modality is going to increase its starting next October, passing from costing $2.99 ​​per month to $4.99 per month.

Twitter Blue adds exclusive functions such as modifying tweets already published

Among the exclusive features that Twitter Blue includes are options such as the possibility of modify a posted tweet within a time windowhave custom icons, replace the profile image with an NFT or add articles without ads on the Twitter Blue Publisher network, among others.

The price increase, adjusted for the value of the local currency, applies in all countries where Twitter Blue is available in addition to the United States: Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Twitter has communicated this increase in the price of the subscription through an email that subscribers have received. In it, it is exposed from the social network that with this measure it is possible to contribute to continue developing the functions that users have been demanding, improve the current ones and support journalism.

Critics of the decision argue that this price increase does not match performance which in exchange offers the premium mode of Twitter, noting the obvious absence of an option to edit tweets, one of the traditional demands. While some analyzes of the SensorTower form indicate that the number of users of the Twitter Blue payment method would be lower than that of another social payment platform such as Snapchat Plus.

Twitter has not specified the number of users of the premium subscription and in the last quarterly accounting, the earnings from Twitter Blue subscriptions and the income from other sources were not reported in a broken down way.