Twitter improves the accessibility of images

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For a long time, Twitter allows you to include a descriptive text when uploading an image. The goal of this tool is to allow users who are blind or have low vision who access the social network with screen readers can read the content of those photographs.

Many Twitter users are unaware that there is the possibility of including a description in the images to make them accessible to blind people

However, users who lack these devices know which images are accompanied by these descriptive texts. In this way, it is not possible to know what content is accessible to people with vision problems.

After several months of testing, Twitter has announced that it will include two new tools to complete its image description section. Hereinafterphotographs containing a written description will include the letters “ALT” in one of the corners of the image. To access that description, simply hover over the sign. This feature is now available to users around the world.

As promised, the ALT badge and exposed image descriptions go global today. Over the past month, we fixed bugs and gathered feedback from the limited release group. We’re ready. You’re ready. Let’s describe our images! Here’s how: https://t.co/bkJmhRpZPg https://t.co/ep1ireBJGt —Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) April 7, 2022

With this new tool, Twitter intends to educate its users so that they try to create accessible content for people with visual difficulties. this update makes more evident the existence of a procedure to include descriptions in the images, something that many tweeters are unaware of.

When attaching a photo to a tweet, two banners appear just below the image. One to tag people and one that says “Add description”. It is the latter that allows you to write a small text to make the image accessible to blind people.

Twitter is not the only social network trying to make its content more accessible to all its users. At the end of 2021, Instagram installed in its Reels a function copied from TikTok and made with its blind users in mind. The tool consists of a button that converts written texts into spoken speech.

.