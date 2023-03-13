Twitter has this option to avoid misinformation, users can be collaborators

As a way to avoid misinformation on the platform, Twitter has developed a public access tool called “”, to do fact-checking processes and add context to some publications popular.

According to Twitterthe main objective is to avoid misleading publications, and in case one of the grades written by users is qualified as useful by different people, this can be shown publicly to have more confidence in that tweet.

Although for the moment, Community Notes is a feature available to users of USA and the context can be added only to the publications of accounts of people who live in that country, some users around the world can access them and even apply to be eligible as part of the collaborators who publish Community Notes.

- Advertisement - Twitter community notes. (Capture) How to customize everything you have in the Windows 10 start menu

To be a collaborator and publish these Notes, users must comply with some requirements determined by Twitter.

How to be a Community Notes contributor

- Advertisement -

According to Twittera contributor can be anyone with a profile on the that meets the appropriate requirements and that, in addition, can comply with the standards of the community.

To be part of the set of collaborators, the first thing users must do is enter the web page: “twitter.com/i/birdwatch/” and press the button Join. Once the process has started, a text box will appear indicating which are the requirements that the user fulfills automatically. These are:

- Advertisement -

– There is no breach of the Twitter Rules from January 1, 2023.

– have joined Twitter at least 6 months ago.

– Have a telephone number linked to Twitter, verified and that also belongs to a “trusted” telephone company according to the social network.

As a second step, users must accept three conditions that are required to be part of the collaborators of Notes: “contribute to generate understanding”, “act in good faith” and “be helpful, even with those who disagree”.

Currently, Twitter did not open up new jobs collaborators for community notes, but they can be opened at any time and admit new members. According to application this process is random.

Even when they are not admitted as collaborators, the users can rate the contributions of other people as “useful”, “somewhat useful” and “not useful”. This does not imply that content moderation depends solely on a button, because after choosing a optionpeople must justify the reason why they considered that certain contributions were qualified in this way.

People who rate the content are not required to browse the social network and voluntarily rate the usefulness of the notes that appear, but the system of Twitter will enable a tab within the platform Community Notes called “New”, where different publications that already have a comment and that are pending rating appear. Like the home page, this tab updates your content periodically.