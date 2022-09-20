Twitter has a new tool to improve accessibility

is implementing a new dynamic so that users don’t forget to add descriptions to images.

It is an option that will have to be activated from the account settings and that will remind us of the importance of adding this information before publishing an image.

Twitter will remind you to write descriptions to images before posting

Image descriptions, or alt text, is an feature that has Twitter to help people with vision problems:

Image description benefits people who are blind, have low vision, use assistive technology, live in low-bandwidth areas, or want more context. Without descriptions, readers won’t know what your images contain or why they’re important. This lack of information prevents people from engaging with your Tweet. Isolation mode, Apple’s answer to Pegasus

However, in order to benefit from this function, the rest of the users must complete the descriptions of the images. And so that this is not a problem, Twitter is implementing a reminder, as you can see in the images above.

When a user uploads an image to share in a tweet, Twitter will show them a reminder along the lines of “Don’t forget to make your image accessible” along with some tips to make the descriptions useful. For example, that the descriptions are concise, but detailed.

Twitter is implementing this new dynamic of reminders worldwide, both in the web version and in mobile apps. However, one detail to keep in mind is that these reminders will only be shown if we have this option activated.

An option that we will find in Settings and privacy >> Accessibility, screen and languages ​​>> Accessibility >> Photos and videos >> Receive image description reminder. Once we activate this option, Twitter will show us this type of reminder.

Remember that we have a limit of 1000 characters to complete the descriptions in the images. In the Twitter Help Center A series of tips are shared for these descriptions to be useful for users.