Twitter has a new interface and other improvements for direct messages

Twitter is updating the section on Android with a new , which will make it easier for users to interact with their contacts.

While we didn’t find any new features in the direct messages section, the new interface is a bit cleaner and smoother, so it improves the user experience.

New interface for Twitter direct messages

- Advertisement -

If you frequently use Twitter direct messages, you will find an interface change the next time you use this section from your Android mobile.

Following the same line that the Twitter app already has on iOS, the direct messages section is now consistent with the general design of the app. The new interface leaves square borders behind and replaces them with rounded borders.

In addition, there are some details that Twitter has taken into account when launching this interface, which allow the options to be given context. For example, at the top where we find “Message requests” we will see that it is now mentioned if the requests are from people we know.

On the other hand, you will notice that the menu with the three dots disappears at the top and now there is the “Settings” icon. The composer has also improved and read receipts are clearer. And without forgetting that we will also notice in performance and more fluidity in performance.

- Advertisement -

All these small changes to the new interface are finally applied to the Android app, which had been forgotten, while iOS users had this update for a long time.

To have this new interface it is only necessary to update the Twitter app for Android. So if it hasn’t been updated automatically yet, take a look at Google Play to see if it hasn’t been left as pending.