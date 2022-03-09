Twitter has a new dashboard that shows creators how much they earn on the platform

Twitter is testing a new tool that will help content creators track the money they make on the platform.

The idea is for creators to have all the information they need to know how much money they’re making from Twitter’s monetization features in one place.

New monetization panel for Twitter creators

Twitter wants to add a new tool that makes it easier for creators to know how they are making money on the platform:

Introducing the Creator Dashboard, a new way to help you view your earnings and track your Super Follow subscriptions over time

As seen in the image above, creators will be able to see in this new panel the earnings they are receiving from the different monetization features that Twitter offers. For example, they will be able to track earnings from Super Follows, the monthly subscription feature to access exclusive content.

In addition to seeing the total income, they will have a list of the new Super Follows and those users who renewed the subscription. Or they can track revenue with Ticketed Spaces. A Twitter initiative for creators to charge an entrance fee for the broadcasts that take place in the Spaces.

In that case, the new panel will show the estimated revenue from the sale in each Space, the number of tickets sold and a list of the users who bought the tickets. And of course, this new panel will also serve to take a look at the payment history or review the payments that are still pending.

At this time, this new tool is only available, on a trial basis on iOS, for creators in the US who have more than 10,000 followers and use the monetization features mentioned above.

So we will have to wait to see if Twitter will implement this new dynamic for all creators in the future.