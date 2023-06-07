Twitter gives more time to edit tweets

- Advertisement -

There’s a new update for Twitter Blue subscribers, which will give you more time to edit a tweet.

So you’re distracted, or didn’t realize the mistake until someone pointed it out to you, you’ll have extra time to edit that tweet.

Twitter allows you to edit tweets up to 60 minutes after they are published

The long-awaited tweet editing feature is long overdue for Twitter Blue subscribers. However, this feature has its limitations.

Tweets can be edited up to 5 times, as long as you correct it within a 30 minute time period. Once that time is up, you will no longer be able to edit it. A limit that will remain in the past, since Twitter is increasing the time to edit a tweet after its publication to one hour.

So subscribers will have double the time to correct any misspelling, wrong data, extra word, etc.

4 things you can’t do with tweet editing

One detail to keep in mind is that only the original tweets can be edited, but replies, retweets or your participation in surveys cannot be corrected.

And on the other hand, keep in mind that editing a tweet does not hide the original post. While users will see the edited tweet, they will also be able to look at the version history to see the correction you made with the edit.

Depending on the number of times you have edited the tweet, will be the versions that appear in this section. A dynamic in favor of transparency, and that balances the possibility of editing a tweet and not allowing users to use the function in a deceptive way.

This is a minor change if we take into account the internal changes that Twitter has undergone in recent weeks, such as the departure of the head of trust and security, Ella Irwin, as well as the arrival of Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO.