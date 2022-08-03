Twitter for iOS: trial mode experiment to attract new users

If you want to read along in twitters-board-of-directors/">Twitter’s app, you need an account. In an attempt, Twitter wants to find out whether a taster mode leads to higher user numbers.

Twitter wants to increase the popularity of its iOS app with a mode. In the , interested parties can read tweets and follow a small number of users without having to create their own account right away. So far, this is only possible via the web version – but only to a certain extent.

“Not everyone is willing to open an account on Twitter on the first try,” writes product manager Laura Burkhauser on Twitter. With the limited functionality, users of the Twitter app for iOS can read all tweets and even follow up to 50 users. It is also possible to search for tweets, view news and trending topics and receive notifications.

Read but not write

If you want to become active yourself, be it as a reply, retweet or in the form of a new tweet, you have to register and need full access to do so. The taster mode is about giving those interested a feeling for what it’s like to create a timeline.

There is no more detailed information about who can take the public test. According to Laura Burkhauser, there should be different variations that are being tried out. The experiment does not exist in the Android version of the Twitter app.

Twitter has been working to become more attractive to new users for some time. In addition to making it easier to find interesting accounts to follow, the network also added the ability to log in more easily with login buttons like those from Google and Apple. In the last quarter, the number of daily active users increased from 229 to 237.8 million.

