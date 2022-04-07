Twitter for Android receives an improvement that was long awaited, what is it about?

The Twitter app for Android isn’t bad at all, but it does have some drawbacks when compared to the iOS version. Luckily, the company is taking the necessary steps to stop this from happening, and the arrival of a new function has just been announced that cuts the distance considerably. The novelty has nothing to do with an optimized management of the messages that are sent to the social network or the way in which multimedia content is handled. So neither this nor the possible inclusion of audio options like the Twitter podcast integration should be expected. From what has been known, the advance has as its protagonist the text that the tweets that are sent. And this, oddly enough, is quite important. The new option on Twitter for Android This has to do with the possibility of selecting part of the text that is included in a message to copy it and, therefore, have the possibility of using it in any other place. Surely on more than one occasion you have needed to do this and, surprisingly, you have not been able to achieve it on your phone with a Google operating system. And, worst of all, is that it is more than possible that you have seen a friend do this with an iPhone … and they have taken you to hell as usual. The fact is that this is very close to changing. The information comes from the hand of the developer Jane Manchun Wong who, using reverse engineering, has found references to a functionality called Selection Summary that allows you to select text from any message. She has made the discovery from a Google Pixel terminal, but the logical thing is to think that in the rest of the Android devices they will be able to do exactly the same. Therefore, it is good news for those who have phones or tablets from Samsung or Xiaomi, for example. A novelty that is very close to arriving Well, that’s what it seems, since everything indicates that in the next update of the Twitter application for Android this option will be included and, therefore, the development will be equal to the one that exists for iOS. The truth is that it is highly surprising how there are some differences between service apps depending on the operating system, especially some like these that do not seem to be particularly complicated for developers to implement. >