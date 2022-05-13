Twitter fires two managers and stops hiring

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter is experiencing turbulent times while waiting for the acquisition of the company by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, who has offered 44,000 million dollars for her.

Twitter adopts severe measures to ensure the company’s efficiency in troubled times

The restlessness is demonstrated with the last movement that the current CEO, Parag Agrawal, just made. The manager has indicated that the firm will not make new employee hires at the moment and that it will rescind any offer it has made in recent weeks to possible incorporations. This follows from an internal note to which he has had access Bloomberg.

Twitter is also going to make significant spending cuts. Business trips and items for consulting and marketing will be minimized, as indicated in the note.

Along with this measure, Parag Agrawal has announced the dismissal of two important managers in the company. On the one hand, he dispenses with the work of Kayvon Beykpour, current Product Manager, who had joined Twitter after the acquisition of Periscope, a company of which he was the founder.

Kayvon Beykpour, who has played a key role in the development of new products within the company in recent years and was currently on paternity leave, posted a tweet outlining his regret at leaving the company “which It was neither when nor where he would have imagined, but it was not his decision»

The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

On the other hand, Bruce Falck, until now in charge of the monetization of the products, has also been fired from the company, as he himself has confirmed through another tweet published in his personal account, where he has thanked the work of Your team members for the past five years:

I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) May 12, 2022

According to Agrawal, the global situation caused by the war in Ukraine and the problems in supply chains around the world have significantly damaged Twitter’s business. Waiting for the situation to continue, you need to make changes in the organization to improve efficiency and get around the crisis.

Agrawal – who has not directly mentioned Elon Musk – has asked Jay Sullivan to take over the responsibilities of the two fired managers on an interim basis and to focus on just a few projects.

