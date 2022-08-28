Twitter finally launches a feature to edit tweets, but there’s a catch

As we talked about in recent months, Twitter was testing a button that allows you to edit your published tweets. This week, the launched, but not in the way many users had hoped.

After much insistence from users, Twitter finally decided to launch an edit button for published tweets. Until then, users who misspelled a word were forced to delete the post and republish it with the correct information, making an edit button highly necessary. Starting this week, users will finally be able to start editing their posts, but for that they will have to be a member of Twitter Blue, a subscription service that offers a series of benefits to users.

- Advertisement - While the decision to restrict the editing of tweets to Twitter Blue subscribers seems plausible from a business perspective, the above message indicates that subscribers will only receive early access to the feature, which should be rolled out to other users at a later date. Anyway, we still don’t know how long it will take for this general release to happen, so if you’re in a hurry to use the edit button, it’s best to subscribe to the service. Do you think it’s worth subscribing to Twitter Blue just to be able to use the edit button?

