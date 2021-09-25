Twitter finally implements a quality improvement for uploaded videos

Practically since the social network began to admit these types of files, Twitter has shown an infinity of videos rescaled to qualities that can be quite improved, leaving many pixelated scenes down to 480 pixels or worse. However, the company has just finally announced a new tweak to its video technology, which will reduce the appearance of pixelated videos, improving the experience for people who use the platform to watch the latest movie trailers, video game trailers and other content.

Although this problem does not affect all videos on the social network, there are many cases in which it has been seen particularly severe pixelation depending on the nature of the content, creating quite a few problems for those used to sharing videos. Thus, the company’s Twitter support account shared the following message:

Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality. Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021

As we can read: “As of today (dated yesterday, Friday, September 24), the videos that are uploaded to Twitter they will appear less pixelated for a better viewing experience“. Unfortunately, this has been all the information shared by the company, who has not given more details about the method they will use, or what will be the minimum resolution that we could expect from now on.

Luckily, from The Verge they have been able to contact the organization to confirm that your video preprocessing system will no longer divide videos into smaller parts while loading, thus avoiding those small loading errors that led to these poor results.

While this is a “small” change from other updates, it is certainly very welcome for users who often consume media through Twitter, as well as creators who use the platform to showcase their work.