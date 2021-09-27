Twitter finally corrects the quality of the videos we publish, how are they now?

You just have to go around Twitter to see that, as far as video quality is concerned, it is not exactly a reference that the rest of social networks can envy. Normally, when we want to share a small piece of a few seconds through our account, the result is often that of a set of pixels where it is difficult to guess the shapes. It is obvious that those of Jack Dorsey did not conceive Twitter to be the best place in the world when it comes to sharing moments on video with others, hence everything we upload undergoes a transformation process that seeks to lighten the weight of the many megabytes that those files weigh on our smartphone. Well, without it becoming a panacea, finally from the social network they have taken action on the matter. It will look better, but come on … It was the social network itself that has come to announce that “good news: we have made updates to improve the quality of the video. […] From today [por el viernes], the videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better viewing experience. “And then they add an example of what we can expect from this new process of image sequences. To say that the secret of this decision is not the formula of Coca-Cola, what Twitter has done is not to spoil things by avoiding some processes that it previously carried out to precisely reduce the quality, resolution and definition, so everything we publish from now on will look quite similar more to what we record with the camera of our device. It goes without saying that this change will not have any impact on all the previous content that we have already uploaded on Twitter, so it will stay as it was without being able to improve things. Anyway, although this announcement is from the last hour of last Friday, today some users do not seem to have received this function, so you could find that when sharing something in the social network it loses part of its good quality. In these cases, you can wait for the platform to be updated definitively and not miss the chance that that video that you are going to upload looks a little better than it has been up to now. Hit the video of the tweet that you have above to play if you want to get an idea of ​​the difference between before and after. >