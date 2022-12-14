Twitter Files: Ex-CEO says “no secrets to hide” after Musk releases internal documents

After Elon Musk published a series of topics showing Twitter’s internal decisions and documents, the company’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, published an open letter indirectly criticizing the attitude of the new owner of the social network.

According to Dorsey, the company has nothing to hidebut posting documents, emails, and Slack records without the proper context could be misleading.

I wish they [os arquivos] released WikiLeaks-style, with many more eyes and interpretations to consider.

The files published by Musk show how the platform dealt with the controversy over Hunter Biden’s laptop – the current president’s son – and the removal of Donald Trump after the Capitol episode.