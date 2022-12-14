Twitter Files: Ex-CEO says “no secrets to hide” after Musk releases internal documents

After Elon Musk published a series of topics showing Twitter’s internal decisions and documents, the company’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, published an open letter indirectly criticizing the attitude of the new owner of the social network.
According to Dorsey, the company has nothing to hidebut posting documents, emails, and Slack records without the proper context could be misleading.
I wish they [os arquivos] released WikiLeaks-style, with many more eyes and interpretations to consider.
The files published by Musk show how the platform dealt with the controversy over Hunter Biden’s laptop – the current president’s son – and the removal of Donald Trump after the Capitol episode.
Dorsey even belies the conspiracists:
there was no ill intent or hidden agendas, and everyone acted on the best information we had at the time, but mistakes were made.
The executive also said that Twitter should have focused on more tools for the people rather than tools for the company itself, something to achieve complete transparency.
Finally, Dorsey criticizes the attacks that many former Twitter employees are receiving, the most extreme example involving the social network’s former security chief, Yoel Roth.
Elon Musk suggested that Roth was colluding with child sexualization, but deleted the tweets minutes later. Even so, this generated a series of threats to the former executive, who was forced to move out of his house.