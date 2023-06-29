Twitter faces lawsuit from employees for breach of promised bonuses

- Advertisement -

Twitter is embroiled in a lawsuit brought by current and former employees who allege the company has not given them promised bonuses in exchange for staying with the company. The lead plaintiff, Mark Schobinger, is seeking to turn the case into a class action, backed by attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents numerous former Twitter employees in arbitration cases and lawsuits. The case centers on bonus promises Twitter made to its employees, both before and after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. The key points of the lawsuit and its possible impact on the company are presented below.

Broken promises and omitted compensation

The employees claim that Twitter promised them annual bonuses through its Bonus Plan, and that even after the acquisition by Elon Musk, the bonuses would continue. However, Twitter has not lived up to these promises, refusing to pay bonuses for the first quarter of 2023 and beyond, despite funding the Bonus Plan for the full year of 2022 and taking into account the payment of annual bonuses. .

The role of Elon Musk

While the lawsuit is directed at Twitter, Elon Musk’s role as owner of the company takes on relevance. The purchase agreement Musk signed included a clause stipulating that, at least for the first year of ownership, the short-term and long-term target compensation would remain equal. This clause suggests that Musk should have guaranteed that the bonuses promised to the employees would be kept.

Lack of details in the lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by the employees does not provide many details about the exact promises made by Twitter after the Musk acquisition. It is mentioned in general terms that there were repeated promises that employees would receive their annual bonuses according to the company’s Bonus Plan. However, the precise statements made by the new administration of Twitter are not specified. It is possible that as the case progresses, more details will be added to support the plaintiffs’ claims.

The legal fight and its implications

The success of the lawsuit depends on several factors, such as the terms and conditions set forth in the employment contracts, the specific promises made regarding bonuses, and applicable employment laws in the jurisdiction where the lawsuit is filed. Plaintiffs will need to submit evidence to support their claims and show that Twitter breached its contractual obligations.

This lawsuit raises important questions about trust and the promise of compensation in the workplace. Employees trusted Twitter’s promises of bonuses and chose to stay with the company rather than pursue other job opportunities. If Twitter is found to have breached these promises, it could have a negative impact on the company’s reputation and its relationship with its employees. Additionally, Elon Musk’s response as owner could also influence business leadership’s perception of him.