Twitter Faces Eviction From Boulder Office As It Fails To Clear Rent

In an incident that Elon Musk wouldn’t be too impressed with, Twitter is facing eviction from its Boulder office in Colorado due to unpaid rent. Court documents show that the tech giant hasn’t paid rent for three months to Lot 2 SBO LLC, its landlord based in Chicago. Currently, the social media giant runs its operations from the office space at 3401 Bluff St.

The situation points to a troubled state of affairs for Twitter ever since it was acquired by Elon Musk. Reports of unpaid bills against the company have consistently surfaced in recent months. While it is not uncommon for a contractor to experience payment issues occasionally, Twitter has completely failed to pay rent for several months. This further indicates a dire situation for the operations of Twitter.

The Last Payment Was Made In February 2020

It was back in February 2020 that the concerned landlord received a letter of credit worth $968,000. This amount was supposed to cover the rent. Following this arrangement, Twitter continued to operate at the mentioned address. However, these funds were depleted last March, and Twitter hasn’t made any other payments after that.

Assuming that Twitter should have paid the rent at the existing rate, the monthly rent amounted to approximately $27,000. This points to the gravity of the financial issue under consideration.

As per court orders, Twitter is required to leave the premises within the next 49 days – they have time till the end of July to vacate the premises.

While initiating legal action against Twitter, the landlord proceeded to court in May. On 31st May, the judge issued an order requiring the sheriff to assist with eviction.

Following the recent layoffs, resignations, and terminations, Twitter now has fewer employees working at the Boulder office. In the past, around 300 Twitter employees used to operate at this site. However, after the layoffs, the figure has come down to half in recent months.

According to the Denver Business Journal, the legal records cited are accurate. However, the Sheriff’s office refrained from commenting on this matter until the case was resolved. Neither did Twitter agree to comment on it.

Another incident has come to light while investigating this case. A clearing company has sought unpaid fees worth $93,504 from Twitter.

The string of recent developments raises questions about the financial hurdles that Twitter might be facing. In January 2023, the company faced a lawsuit after it failed to pay a rent of $136,250 for its office space in San Francisco. It was last December that the landlord notified Twitter about the potential lease default.

In an attempt to find a possible way out of its financial hurdles, Twitter has already shut down two out of its three offices in India and one in Singapore.

The Singapore office used to serve as the Asia-Pacific headquarters of Twitter. The non-payment of rent led to the office’s closure, and its employees were escorted out of the premises.

Besides, the social media platform has been involved in legal disputes with multiple contractors as it failed to pay for their services. The tech giant has resorted to auctioning off assets to generate additional funds. It remains to be seen how Twitter will deal with these financial hurdles to regain stability in the coming months.