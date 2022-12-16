Twitter expels journalists who report on Elon Musk, does censorship reach the social network?

That Elon Musk is a peculiar character, no one doubts, and this is directly transferred to the way he has to act in his companies. What was not expected is that a certain aroma of censorship would appear on Twitter, the social network that he now owns. But, the truth is that there are decisions that make us think this. What is becoming known is that the social network is deleting some accounts for reasons that are not entirely clear and that, if it exists, has little to do with its misuse. And, even, information is appearing that points to the blocking of some links without there being, again, clear reasons for this to happen. Therefore, we are talking about actions that, if they are not well explained, leave a clear trace of a treatment close to censorship (curious that this comes from a company owned by one of the champions of freedom such as Elon Musk). Some accounts are being removed from Twitter Do not be afraid, since it is practically that the account you have is one of those chosen by the social network to be blocked and removed. Those affected are some journalists who on Thursday night, and without prior notice, saw that their Twitter profiles simply did not exist. By the way, the owner of the company has already communicated that this is because “the same doxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as everyone else.” What they did is communicate a company decision regarding Mastodon, its great competitor at the moment (which we will talk about later). Some of those affected had shared screenshots of this decision and expressed their opinion about it, and Twitter’s decision was not long in coming: they have simply been ‘banned’. Some of those affected include Keith Olbermann, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan and Mashable’s Matt Binder. Come on, what important journalists, so Musk’s pulse does not tremble. The links to Mastodon are the beginning of everything What the journalists we talked about had communicated is that Twitter had taken the decision to block links to Mastodon, considering it a “potentially harmful” site. Something that is not understood, very well for the sake of free competition. This began to take place yesterday and, in a phased manner, is being applied throughout the world. The point is that if you use a link, an error message appears indicating that the process cannot be completed. Important: all the aforementioned journalists were suspended for notifying this and expressing their opinion (something that is now not possible to see on Twitter) Interestingly, everything stems from a problem generated by an account called @ElonJet that tracks the whereabouts of Elon Musk wherever He goes in his private plane. This has been suspended from the social network (and later also the personal account that managed it). Everything has been chained because a mirror of it now exists in Mastodon and, the end result, are actions that are extremely close to censorship. >