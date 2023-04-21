Twitter Expands Recommendations to All Users

Twitter announced today via its Twitter Support account that it is changing its recommendation system to expand recommendations to all users. Twitter says that this is to ensure that everyone sees the best content on the platform and that we can discover more about the recommendation system via the link provided.

However, the links point to pages that have been up since September with no changes. So, we cannot be sure about what has exactly changed. The Twitter community reacted quite strongly in response with a barrage of negative tweets basically saying “no thank you”.

In a reply to Twitter user @SpireaNZ who tweeted:

I don’t want or need anybody telling me who to follow. I can and do make those decisions for myself. Just tell me how to turn off recommendations, and I’ll be happy.

- Advertisement -

Twitter Support wrote:

Happy to help. Try clicking the icon at the top right corner of your Home timeline and choose “See latest Tweets instead” to see the most recent Tweets from only the accounts you follow.

The change to the system could be a way for Twitter to try to gain more advertising and paid content revenue as a report from Media Matters for America published last week claims that 50% of Twitter’s top paying advertisers have all left the platform since Musk took the helm of Twitter.

According to the report, companies have left twitter over concerns about the new moderation policy which some are afraid will lead to potential harm to their image.

Nothing has changed

Yesterday, in Twitter’s first blog post since Musk’s take over, they were quick to stress that nothing has changed. “First, none of our policies have changed. Our approach to policy enforcement will rely more heavily on de-amplification of violative content: freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” the Twitter Team wrote. Despite what they say, the platform’s actions leave us unconvinced.