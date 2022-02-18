MobileAndroidTech News

Twitter Expands Payment Options for Tips

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

With the arrival of the Tipping function on Twitter at the beginning of last year (2021), the possibility was opened for platform users to financially support other users for their work, either as content creators or as journalists who generate conversation; for their work within the functions of Twitter, such as managing sessions in Spaces as hosts, for example; or simply because they need it at a particular level or to donate them to various charitable causes, among other possibilities.

Those interested in collecting financial support must activate the function in their profiles through the Twitter application for Android or iOS, indicating the usernames they have on the supported payment processing platforms, or even if they wish to receive payments in Bitcoins. providing the Bitcoin addresses they have.

Read:

Instagram reveals personal data of users by mistake

On the other hand, those interested in financially encouraging others on Twitter must use credit cards to send money, or choose to send an amount of money in the form of Bitcoins.

In either case, Twitter does not place limits on the amount that users can give to others through the Tips feature.

Today comes a Significant boost to the Twitter Tips function, now adding three new payment processors: Pay, Barter by Flutterwave and Paytm, and not only that, but in addition to being able to send payments in Bitcoins, those who bet on economic incentives through the use of cryptocurrencies, from now on can also make use of another of the best-known cryptocurrencies in this segment: Ethereum.

On this last point, Those users who are open to collecting financial support will now be able to enter their Ethereum addresses so that they can receive payments through this cryptocurrency.

As Twitter points out on its support page, sending Tips does not enable you to receive the payment services that the recipient of the Tips could offer:

Read:

The worst passwords of 2021 are … the usual

Tipping someone does not entitle you to any premium or exclusive content from them, nor is it a substitute for purchasing a ticket for Ticketed Spaces or purchasing a Super Follows subscription

And finally, Twitter is expanding the Tips feature to new markets, thus allowing more users to financially support their favorite users within the social network. With the tips, it is avoided that the economic support to users on Twitter must be managed independently through third-party platforms.

Twitter has the support page for Tips updated.

Previous articleThe US NHTSA investigates the ghost braking of the Tesla
Next articlePhysical support: should we consider it extinct?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Physical support: should we consider it extinct?

There was a time, not so long ago, when the physical support was the main way of acquiring...
Android

Twitter Expands Payment Options for Tips

With the arrival of the Tipping function on Twitter at the beginning of last year (2021), the possibility...
Communication

The US NHTSA investigates the ghost braking of the Tesla

One of the great differences between Tesla and its competition is, of course, its complex system of driving...
Apple

Your old Mac turned into a Chromebook thanks to Chrome OS…

Do you feel that it no longer makes sense to have an old version of macOS? Google...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.