Twitter expands Location Spotlight to businesses around the world

Presented by Twitter in the middle of last June and aimed at with business profiles in a series of markets, Spotlight starts being available globally today.

Its about first of its business products with business profiles to become available worldwideallowing companies to have a section (module) in their profiles where they can report on their physical locations, opening hours and available contact channels that allow potential customers to contact either by phone call, or by SMS message, or even also by email or through direct messages on Twitter.



Thanks to the integration of a small map of Google Maps with the physical location fixed, potential customers will have the possibility of knowing the ways in which they can access the businesses in question simply by pressing on the map and obtaining instructions based on their locations. and ways of possible access.

The first product for companies to reach a global level

Thus, Twitter intends to help companies to have more visibility on the Internet through its own service.

But if that wasn’t enough, the blue bird platform also remembers those other business products it is working on to launch later or have recently introduced.

In this sense, they speak of a new professional Home Page with which businesses can have more information and resources in a centralized way so that they can improve their presence through Twitter, or even learn some basic aspects.

Also coming is the testing and launch of more Spotlights profiles that allow businesses to encourage potential customers to take action when they discover their accounts.

The arrival of the series of workshops “Caring for business” by Twitter Flight School so that they can learn about the new products and news on the platform aimed at them, and new courses on demand #TweetLikeAPro from Twitter Flight School, which this month In August, 10 à la carte courses will be added that will cover various topics of special interest for professionals, completing the list of what was announced today.

Businesses that want to use Location Spotlight will need to be on the mobile app and start the profile editing process.

If they already have a professional profile, this being a necessary requirement, You will find the Edit professional profile option at the bottom, which will have a section called Profile Spotlight that you must press to later activate and indicate the location, schedule, website and contact information.

Once they have completed this process, just press the Publish option in the upper right corner, and from then on, visitors will already have that information available to them.

More information: Twitter