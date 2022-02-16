Twitter exceeds 217 million daily users

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has published the results corresponding to the fourth quarter of the year 2021, in which it added 6 million daily users compared to the previous quarter.

The company thus exceeds 217 million users per daya -it is the only social network that provides daily data, while Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat and the rest of the platforms announce the number of active users per month- achieving a growth of more than 10% with respect to the number of users that recorded a year ago.

However, the annual data reflects a poor growth of the user base in its native country, the United States, where most of the company’s advertising revenue comes from.

In the last year, Twitter only has added a million users in the United States. It currently has 38 million daily users in the United States, while at the beginning of 2020, two years ago, it had 36 million. Little increase to be the market in which it obtains more money.

Despite depending on international territories – it is in Asia, and especially in India, where the base of new users is growing the most – Twitter’s income has registered an annual increase of 22%. In total, the company achieved revenues of 1,570 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2021. Of these, 1,410 million dollars come directly from the sale of advertisements, while only 9% are profits obtained from the monetization of services or third party payments.

Twitter has noted that expects to add more than 100 million users by the end of 2023reaching 315 million daily users, an objective that Jack Dorsey -former CEO of the company, a position he left last November- already communicated in February of last year.

However, the objective seems excessive, considering that in 2021 the company added 18 million daily users, a figure close to 10%, which could be fine if it were not for the pressure of the administrative council and for having set a goal perhaps too high for the end of the 2023 financial year.

