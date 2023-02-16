5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleTwitter: Elon Musk says the company should get a new CEO by...

Twitter: Elon Musk says the company should get a new CEO by the end of the year

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Twitter: Elon Musk says the company should get a new CEO by the end of the year
twitter elon musk says the company should get a new.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Since Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter, the executive has been bombarded with a barrage of negative and controversial criticism, mainly due to the controversial changes that the executive has made on the platform.

At one point, Musk even opened a public poll on the platform about the possibility of choosing a new CEO for the company, and the vast majority of users were in favor of the idea. This week, the executive gave an update on when he intends to transition the platform’s power.

Elon Musk intends to step down as CEO of Twitter by the end of this year, although he will still remain the owner of the social network. The executive disclosed the information during a videoconference at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

I need to stabilize the company and just make sure it’s financially healthy so the product roadmap is clearly defined. I think probably the end of the year would be a good time to find someone else to run the company.

I think it should be in a stable position at the end of this year.

- Advertisement -

Musk gave no indication of who his successor will be in the case, or what level of decision-making power this new executive will have within the platform.

For now, we can only wait to find out what will happen in the future of Twitter.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits UK For First Time Since Russian Invasion

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his...
Tech News

Fast-growing health tech companies share insights at Health Enterprises Network event

Scaling a company for growth, without stopping the crucial work it's providing, is a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.