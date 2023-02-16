Twitter: Elon Musk says the company should get a new CEO by the end of the year

Since Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter, the executive has been bombarded with a barrage of negative and controversial criticism, mainly due to the controversial changes that the executive has made on the platform.
At one point, Musk even opened a public poll on the platform about the possibility of choosing a new CEO for the company, and the vast majority of users were in favor of the idea. This week, the executive gave an update on when he intends to transition the platform’s power.
Elon Musk intends to step down as CEO of Twitter by the end of this year, although he will still remain the owner of the social network. The executive disclosed the information during a videoconference at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
I need to stabilize the company and just make sure it’s financially healthy so the product roadmap is clearly defined. I think probably the end of the year would be a good time to find someone else to run the company.
I think it should be in a stable position at the end of this year.
Musk gave no indication of who his successor will be in the case, or what level of decision-making power this new executive will have within the platform.
For now, we can only wait to find out what will happen in the future of Twitter.
