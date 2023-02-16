Twitter: Elon Musk says the company should get a new CEO by the end of the year

Since Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter, the executive has been bombarded with a barrage of negative and controversial criticism, mainly due to the controversial changes that the executive has made on the platform.

At one point, Musk even opened a public poll on the platform about the possibility of choosing a new CEO for the company, and the vast majority of users were in favor of the idea. This week, the executive gave an update on when he intends to transition the platform’s power.