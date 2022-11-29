Twitter, Elon Musk against Apple for advertising, censorship and commissions

“apple” and “advertising” are the keywords of the latest developments related to Twitter: as often happens lately, it all started with a series of tweets from the new owner Elon Musk, who accused Apple of having practically stopped any form of investment on the platform. According to an investigation by Washington Postwhich says it has seen relevant internal documents, Apple was Twitter’s top advertiser in Q1 2022, with a whopping $48 million in budget, or 4% of the platform’s entire revenue. However, the documents also show the first concrete signs of a drastic change of course immediately after the arrival of Musk: In the week of November 10-16, Apple was estimated to have spent approximately $131,600 on advertising, while the week before the acquisition was finalized, October 16-22, it had spent approximately $220,800. Two isolated weeks, however significant in themselves, certainly don’t allow for a complete and precise idea of ​​the situation, but let’s say that the data seem to be validated by Musk himself.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

“In support”, let’s say, there are various information shared by Musk himself: in the meantime, it is worth noting the key controversy used, who insinuates that Apple doesn’t support free speech if it doesn’t buy Twitter advertising, and then in a subsequent Tweet Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, is directly implicated and who tweets with reasonable frequency (say every few days, right to give a rough idea of ​​the order of magnitude). So far Cook hasn’t responded, and it’s hard to imagine he will. In another tweet, Musk said Apple “threatened” to remove the Twitter app from the App Store without giving any explanation as to why. For the moment, no evidence has been shared in this regard. For context, it’s worth pointing out that since Musk owns Twitter, Apple has approved five updates to the official app, but also that it has historically received warnings and warnings – both from the App Store and the Play Store, among others – for via the content it hosts. Both stores mandate that apps with user-generated content have gods adequate moderation systems: let’s recall, for example, the story of Parler, a social network with extremely relaxed moderation policies that quickly became a “shelter” for right-wing extremists and just as quickly removed from both virtual markets.