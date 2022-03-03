Twitter could take another big step: launch its own…

Twitter has climbed some positions in terms of preferences in social networks, not only because of its essence, but also because of new tools. While it is true that one of these tools, such as Fleets, was not successful, there are others such as spaces that were. Live audio chats have become very popular and any relevant events in regions of the world make Multiple users connect to discuss. Faced with this impending popularity, Twitter is planning the launch of its podcasting platform.

A capture that reveals a whole plan, podcasts on Twitter

According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, there is a new podcast tab hidden in the Twitter app itself. It does not have information as such but for some reason it was enabled. Details of how it could operate are not even known, but it could go the way of the spaces. Currently, the sessions of the spaces can be recorded so that other users who were not connected can listen on a delayed basis. Putting these words together, it could be said that the recorded spaces on Twitter could become a podcast without necessarily being one.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

Another course is that, in addition to the spaces, Twitter allows the publication as it works today such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, to name a few. On Twitter’s part, he has been proposing tips for creators who wish to promote their spaces for some time, which has been a Twitter for podcasters.