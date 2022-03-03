Twitter could take another big step: launch its own…

Tech NewsApps

By: Brian Adam

Twitter has climbed some positions in terms of preferences in social networks, not only because of its essence, but also because of new tools. While it is true that one of these tools, such as Fleets, was not successful, there are others such as spaces that were. Live audio chats have become very popular and any relevant events in regions of the world make Multiple users connect to discuss. Faced with this impending popularity, Twitter is planning the launch of its podcasting platform.

A capture that reveals a whole plan, podcasts on Twitter

According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, there is a new podcast tab hidden in the Twitter app itself. It does not have information as such but for some reason it was enabled. Details of how it could operate are not even known, but it could go the way of the spaces. Currently, the sessions of the spaces can be recorded so that other users who were not connected can listen on a delayed basis. Putting these words together, it could be said that the recorded spaces on Twitter could become a podcast without necessarily being one.

Another course is that, in addition to the spaces, Twitter allows the publication as it works today such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, to name a few. On Twitter’s part, he has been proposing tips for creators who wish to promote their spaces for some time, which has been a Twitter for podcasters.

Is it an attractive feature?

As I mentioned at the beginning, it can be a great success to integrate a service that is heard and promoted around the world. What I would like is that it not only be a tool to upload traditional podcasts, but also one derived from the spaces adjustments or light edits can be made to help the content become a podcast. A platform like Anchor, where you can upload podcasts and distribute them, you can also make use of a publisher and add promoted content.

Twitter is a social network to be informed in real time of what is happening in your environment, would adding podcasts be a way to add or subtract value? Tell us in the comment box how you would like to listen to a podcast through the blue bird’s social network.

