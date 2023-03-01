Twitter could suspend your account if you do not comply with this new policy

The Twitter team announced that it is updating its violent speech policies with new guidelines for zero tolerance.

The new rules aim to eradicate harassment and hate on the platform. Although it will depend on the context, Twitter may immediately and permanently suspend any account that violates these new policies.

Twitter is releasing a new version of its violent speech policies, with new guidelines:

Today we officially launched our Violent Speech policy, which prohibits threats of violence, intent to harm, glorification of violence, and incitement to violence. WhatsApp and the trick to know who is spying on your conversations

In other words, any tweet that reflects the intention of threatening to do some type of harm to other people or an institution, celebrating acts of violence or encouraging others to be violent or participate in hate speech, is totally prohibited on Twitter.

And there is a fourth situation in this new version of the Twitter policy, which shows that tolerance will be zero towards hate speech, and which has attracted attention:

You cannot wish, expect, or express desire for harm. This includes (but is not limited to) expecting others to die, suffer illness, tragic incidents, or experience other physically harmful consequences.

In other words, wishing someone ill with any expression on Twitter could cause their account to be suspended immediately and permanently. Although Twitter could take the context into account, and apply a minor sanction, for example, the temporary blocking of the account.

This was a situation that had already been contemplated in the previous policy as “statements expressing the wish or hope that someone experiences physical harm, making vague or indirect threats, or threatening actions that are not likely to cause serious or lasting injury.” but they did not consider that they violated the rules. However, they could be reviewed taking into account what was established by Twitter’s policies.

So with this update we try to be a little more clear and specific about what will not be tolerated on the platform, and what could result in the loss of the account.