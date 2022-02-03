Search here...
Twitter could allow the publication of longer content

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Twitter continues to work towards the release of new features over time. It is noteworthy that, as discovered yesterday by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, the social platform is working on the possibility that users can share longer content, ideal for all those who tweets and tweet storms short for what they want to express themselves more broadly.

Exactly what the new “Twitter Articles” feature will consist of is currently unknown, and in the hands of those who may be available, given the rise of features. premium that the company has been launching in recent months, including the Twitter Blue subscription, for those who want to obtain additional functions to those received by users of free accounts.

We only know the capture that Wong has shared in your profile on Twitter, where the new function adds a new tab, or what is the same, the articles would go separately from the rest of the publications on the platform, and that would invite the user who has access to make their own article.

Twitter Articles

It seems that we could get close to knowing more about it, since a Twitter spokesperson told CNet that they will soon offer more information on this mysterious feature, expressing for the moment that:

we are always looking for new ways to help people start and participate in conversations

This discovery is raising so much speculation by those who are interested in knowing what “Twitter Articles” can really be about, although “Twitter Articles” could be in line with other changes and novelties that have been arriving over time, such as subscriptions to email newsletters, subscriptions like SuperFollows, and more.

There is no doubt that the possible arrival of a longer type of publication could mark a before and after in Twitter, which at the time was forced to double the maximum number of characters for tweets.

We will have to be attentive to the news that may come after the new feature, and if it could “threaten” other platforms such as services for creating personal blogs, or on the contrary, offer something original to what we already know

