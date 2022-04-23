Twitter could allow statuses to be linked to posts

Twitter is working on a function similar to the existing one to add “feelings” to Facebook posts or establish statuses in the defunct Instagram Threads.

Jane Manchun Wong, an expert in reverse engineering, has shared on her Twitter profile the new function whose code name is “Vibe”, by which it will be possible to establish an individual status in each tweet or at the profile level, in which case it would be shown both in the profile and in each of the tweets that are keep posting from the same account.

His capture shows a total of five states, it is unknown at the moment if he will limit himself to choosing one of the available options, or there will also be the possibility of adding custom states.



If the second case occurs, it would also be interesting to know if the company of the blue bird would also offer a moderation system to avoid states of bad taste that in some cases could even become conflictive.

Strengthening conversations

Ideally, a state setting system with broad enough default options would be ideal. As in other cases, it is possible that Twitter will retract at some point along the way and leave the development of this project parked.

The truth is The company has not commented on the matter, so the exact plans for the new function and mode of operation are unknown once it is made publicly available to all users.

Analyzing the situation a bit, this function would add some context to the publications in Twitterbeing one more sign to understand what is currently being talked about within the social platform.

We will, therefore, have to wait to see how the new function evolves and find out if it will finally go ahead and in what way to continue having healthy conversations, without the new function being misused.

Image credit: Jane Manchung Wong