Twitter could accept Musk’s offer on Monday, report says

After the release of the poison pill days ago, from Twitter they seem to be reconsidering the acquisition offer offered by Elon Musk, worth 43 billion dollars in cash.

And it is that the shareholder pressure to reconsider Musk’s offer more seriously It has made the social media platform think better of it, since the company is not being profitable enough as expected.



According to Reuters, based on sources close to the operation, who have asked to remain anonymous, if the situation does not come to the fore at the last minute, Twitter could announce today, Monday, after the meeting held by its directors, the acquisition agreement for $54.20 per share.

Elon Muskconsidered the richest person in the world, according to Forbes, is trying to acquire all of Twitter in a personal capacity to introduce a series of changes to the platform to promote freedom of expression on the platformbeing the fight against the bots a part of the strategy that Musk intends to apply in case of obtaining the long-awaited acquisition, which he has come to call his “best and last” offer.

And it is that Musk considers that:

The company will not prosper or meet this social imperative in its current form

And about the critics of his purchase, he points out that:

I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that’s what free speech means.

Other points where the also manager of Tesla would affect is the Twitter Blue subscription, allowing a drop in prices, in addition to promoting payments in it through cryptocurrencies, betting on dogecoin as a payment option.

Still, Twitter It is not closed to other possible offers that could come along the way, so once the agreement is signed, the social media company could accept other offers, for which he would pay Musk a break fee, according to some sources.

At the moment, the main protagonists have not made any statements in this regard, but this movement has motivated a rise in the price of the shares of the blue bird company by 4.5%, leaving the price of each share at $51.15 .

The truth is that Twitter is not going through a good time since Parag Agrawal took over as CEO last November, whose shares have fallen by 10% in value since then. It is already a matter of waiting for the acquisition to be consummated or not throughout the day, although the acquisition seems to be closer than ever.

