Twitter Communities now available on Android

Twitter has already launched its Communities on Android, a function that rivals social platforms such as Facebook Groups or Reddit subforums.

Now the Twitter Communities come to the app for the Android operating system, but already in September they began to work both in the application available in the iOS App Store and through the website, which until now was the only alternative for users. Android users to enjoy this mode of collective but restricted participation on Twitter.

Operating as a private community, Twitter users have an alternative in the Communities when it comes to posting their tweets, being able to do so on the public timeline or directing them only to groups. In the latter case, the tweets will not be public and their dissemination will be privately restricted only within the community.

Now that Communities has expanded its accessibility to Android users with its own application, the possibilities of this new way of enjoying and participating in this social network could be expanded. One of the options Twitter is testing is address a petition to a community already existing to request to join it. This will allow administrators to maintain more control over who accesses the community.

On the other hand, Twitter is also working on a classified timeline that allows it to give priority when it comes to displaying the most relevant tweets published by members of the community, in addition to exploring different ways of highlighting the content accessed by the community.

Similarly, the possibility of offering mechanisms to establish online appearancesby way of interviews or press conferences, among the members of the community.

