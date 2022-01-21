Twitter, Communities begin to arrive also on Android

Twitter Communities is finally being distributed also on Android, now three months after the arrival on iOS: the official account of the new feature reported it during the week. You don’t need a dedicated app, but you need to update the official Twitter client to the latest version available from the Play Store, but if you don’t immediately see it, there may also be a server-side activation component at play.
Communities were announced almost exactly one year ago: in essence it is the possibility of creating groups dedicated to a specific topic. In short, one very similar version of subreddits, of Facebook groups, Discord rooms … Or IRC channels, if you have some white hair on your keyboard and remember what it was like in the good old days. Tweets posted in a community only appear in that community, not on your personal feed, and cannot be viewed by anyone who is not a member of that community.
Android is HERE!
if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!).
Community creators can decide on the privacy rules – in a nutshell they can be by invitation or open to everyone. In these early stages, Twitter prefers to have its staff approve every single new community, but we expect the process to be much more automated in the future. If you open the announcement tweet that we have incorporated above, in the following posts of the thread there are some of the Communities already approved and open to all, so you can immediately try how they work. There is also one dedicated to Wordle, the word game of the moment.