Twitter, Communities begin to arrive also on Android

Communities were announced almost exactly one year ago: in essence it is the possibility of creating groups dedicated to a specific topic. In short, one very similar version of subreddits, of Facebook groups , Discord rooms … Or IRC channels, if you have some white hair on your keyboard and remember what it was like in the good old days. Tweets posted in a community only appear in that community, not on your personal feed, and cannot be viewed by anyone who is not a member of that community.

Community creators can decide on the privacy rules – in a nutshell they can be by invitation or open to everyone. In these early stages, Twitter prefers to have its staff approve every single new community, but we expect the process to be much more automated in the future. If you open the announcement tweet that we have incorporated above, in the following posts of the thread there are some of the Communities already approved and open to all, so you can immediately try how they work. There is also one dedicated to Wordle, the word game of the moment.