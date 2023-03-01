twitter collapses: stops working worldwide

The famous social network of the bird, Twitter, has stopped completely in a matter of minutes. However, since this morning, there were already a few users who were reporting different failures on Elon Musk’s social network.

twitter is down and your services do not load or work since a few minutes. Although, the first failures began around 11:00 a.m. Therefore, in the following lines we are going to see what happens with this social network. And, above all, we are going to follow this incident. twitter not working - Advertisement - Twitter has stopped working in Spain, as can be seen on different sites such as DownDetector or IsItDownRightNow. And it is that the popular social network is Out of service from approximately 11:00 a.m. However, it was not until later when this fall occurred at a general level in our country. Also, it doesn’t work on any of your paths. So neither through the app nor via the web and even to the company’s TweetDeck application. Premieres coming to HBO Max in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries There are many users who have had problems logging in or access the Following tab. There are even many who have also been able to see how they were frozen in the tab in which they had this social network open.

For the moment, this incident, which has also affected the world, since other users from different countries have reported this same problem, is not included in the status website of the social network itself, nor has the problem been communicated by another of the official channels of Twitter. In addition, according to this web page of the social network, they have not registered incidents in the last 180 days. So nothing appears of the general fall suffered by this network.

One of the last times that this social network suffered a drop at this level was last year. Although, during 2022, we also witnessed another crash after Twitter suffered “some issues” with its internal systems. At the moment, users of the social network continue to denounce that cannot upload images, send direct messages or tweet in the social network.

However, some users have begun to see how their timeline began to load in the social network’s own app for Android or iOS. However, for the moment the problems continue to be able to upload images, enter the Following tab or when trying to enter the profiles of other users. basically because the twitter serverfor the moment, does not respond.

Also, keep in mind that this may be the second major downfall of Twitter’s systems. after the arrival of Elon Musk to the social network of the blue bird. It must be remembered that the last problem that the social network experienced was just at the end of last year, on December 29. So a few months have passed since the last fall of this well-known social network.