Twitter Circles, now available to everyone

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp twitter " target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Los%20C%C3%ADrculos%20de%20Twitter%2C%20ya%20disponibles%20para%20todo%20el%20mundo&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F01%2Flos-circulos-de-twitter-ya-disponibles-para-todo-el-mundo%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

The new feature of this social network is now to all Twitter users: . This is a new way of disseminating the publication of tweets that are limited, as the name of the function itself indicates, to certain select circles of friends established by the user himself.

Twitter Circles allow content to be shared in a restricted manner with a maximum of 150 users, whether or not they are followers.

In this sense, the operation is very similar to the close friends option available on Instagram that allows you to share the publications instead of with all the followers with only a restricted group of these.

In the case of Twitter each circle can host a maximum of 150 participants. Curiously, it is not necessary for the members of the Circle to be followers of the Twitter account that publishes them.

- Advertisement -

The function began to be available in tests for a restricted group of users in May, but it is now when its use is extended to all Twitter users.

The way to publish Tweets exclusively in the Circles is very simple, since when writing a tweet the platform itself offers the possibility of selecting whether to appear for the entire audiencethat is, for all followers and openly in the user’s profile, or if, on the contrary, it is preferred that this tweet appears published within a previously established Circle.

When forming a Circle with its members, they will not receive notifications when they are added to it or when they are removed from any of these Circles. What the people included in our Circles will be able to see is an emblem that highlights the publication of the tweet together with the indication “Only members of @username’s Circle can see this tweet”.

And it is that the tweets published through the Circles are shown in the timeline as one more tweet, so this indication is necessary to clarify that it is only shown to that restricted group of users.