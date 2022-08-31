Twitter circles are now available to everyone

- Advertisement -

A few months ago we learned, for the first time, of the , a function in which the company’s engineers had already been working for some time and that, at that time, debuted in limited scope beta. I already thought about it at the time, and since then I continue to think that it is one of the most interesting functions of the social network in terms of having a certain control over the scope of our publications.

As we told you then, with the Twitter circles you can select an audience of up to 150 users of the social network and, when you post a message, you can choose whether it will be visible to or whether, on the contrary, only the people you have added to your circle will be able to see it. Be careful, this does not mean that they will necessarily see it, only that if they access your timeline or the algorithm decides to show it on theirs, they will be the only people who will have access to it.

Waited for a long time, finally Twitter has announced today that Twitter circles are now to all users of the social network. It is true, however, that during the first few hours the function failed a lot, not allowing users to be added to our circle. However, it seems that the problem has already been solved and, therefore, users can now start configuring their circles both from the Android and iOS apps and from the web interface.

Move over, FOMO – there's no room for you in our circle! you kept asking for it so today we're giving y'all Twitter Circle, because some Tweets are just not for everyone. 🧵 https://t.co/Qn0BPAfHrO
—Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2022

The reception has been as we can see if we access the social network, tremendously positive, with quite a few users trying it out, and some even considering it an alternative option to “Protect Your Tweets”, the social network feature commonly known as the lock. However, in this case, it must be taken into account that the audience may be much more limited, because as I have indicated before, the maximum size of a circle is 150 users, while an account protected by sung does not have a limit of followers.

This is neither good nor bad, per sebecause it depends on the intention with which we tweet. For those users who have already developed certain ties with other members of the social network, circles are an excellent option to limit the reach of more personal posts as much as possible. However, for those looking to grow followers or maintain a broader reach, but want some safeguards, the lock-protect option is still the most efficient.