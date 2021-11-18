Twitter changes the way you update your feed on the web

Twitter is solving one of the problems that users had in mind: disappearing tweets.

A problem that already has a solution, but that comes with a change in the way how the Twitter feed will be updated in its web version.

Twitter will no longer update the feed automatically

The problem of disappearing tweets has been on the web version of Twitter for several months now. In September, the Twitter team mentioned that this issue occurred when the feed was updated. So if you found yourself reading a tweet when the feed was automatically updated, you would see that it disappeared with the arrival of new tweets.

Twitter You have finally fixed this problem by changing the way the feed is updated. It will no longer be an automatic update, but each user will decide when to update the feed.

A disappearing Tweet experience web update is rolling out! You can now choose when you want new Tweets to be uploaded to your timeline – click on the Tweets counter bar at the top.

So you will have to update the feed manually, either through this new option or by going to Start. That way, the feed will be updated with the new tweets. This will allow you to calmly read the tweets or take a quick review without disappearing in the middle of the reading. And when you want to see new content, you give the option to update, as happens with Twitter from its app for iOS and Android.

So goodbye to the headache of disappearing tweets. And this is not the only change that you will notice from the web version of Twitter. As we told you in a previous article, Twitter on the web now displays images in full size, so you will no longer find cropped photos or strange formats.