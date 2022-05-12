Twitter changes its terms of use and privacy policy

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Pending the completion -or not- of the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, the company has announced an update of its privacy policy in order to make it more accessible and easy to understandthereby encouraging more people to take control of their personal information.

New wording of Twitter’s terms of use is now available in nine languages

According to the company, the current privacy policy has been rewritten using a language that is easy to understand by everyone (there are no changes in the content, only in the way it is written), but something new has been presented.

For example, Twitter has launched Twitter Data Dash, a new video game to teach people your privacy policies in a fun and interactive format. The idea is that in an entertaining way, tweeters can learn to navigate safely through the platform and help them discover the tools that are available to them in everything related to their data.

On the other hand, the redesign of the privacy website includes some changes besides the rewrite with a more basic language. The privacy policy, for example, has been restructured into three main sections: data collection, data use, and data sharing.

An extension of the scope has also been added in terms of content on Twitter, so that the different content that can be found on the social network is reflected, not just the 280-character messages. Photos, videos… and even the new Spaces, the audiochat rooms, are now also expressly reflected in the new privacy policy.

Both the new privacy policy, the website and the game are now available in nine languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian.

