Twitter CEO Elon Musk Spars With Jack Dorsey And Kathy Griffin

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Spars With Jack Dorsey And Kathy Griffin

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
He added that these suspensions would occur without warning.

Among the impersonators were comedians Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman. The latter tweeted, “I am a freedom of speech absolutist and I eat doody for breakfast every day” from her Musk-spoofing account.

Both women’s accounts were suspended. Silverman’s was later reinstated, though Griffin’s remains suspended. Griffin returned to the platform using the account of her deceased mother, Maggie Griffin, and tweeted at Elon Musk. “I’m back from the grave to say #freekathy,” she wrote, using a hashtag that her supporters had taken up after her suspension.

After Musk joked that Griffin had been banned for “impersonating a comedian,” she used her mother’s account to call him an “asshole” for stealing an old joke and asked him to “do a better job running this company.”

Griffin has announced that she will now use Mastodon, a decentralized, ad-free platform that is being touted as a Twitter successor. The site has more than 1 million users; more than 489,000 of them have joined since Musk’s takeover of Twitter, according to the CEO of Mastodon, Eugen Rochko.

Comedians weren’t Musk’s only problem. Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder and former CEO, broke his silence on the new Twitter regime, tweeting a strange half-apology to his former employees who were laid off.

