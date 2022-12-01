Twitter brings recommended tweets to all users

The Twitter team announced that it is extending tweet recommendations to all users.

Yes, on your timeline, and in other sections of Twitter, you’ll see recommended tweets from people you don’t follow. It is part of Twitter’s new strategy to help users discover new content.

Twitter starts showing recommended tweets to all users

Twitter announced that recommended tweets will be rolling out to all users:

We want to make sure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past.

Some users already had this change in their account for a long time, but it had not been extended globally. So if you weren’t in that group, now you’ll see that your timeline, and some other sections of Twitter, will reflect this platform update.

It is not a new idea, since we have seen this same strategy on other platforms, such as Instagram. Although the timeline will continue to show the content of the people you follow, you will see the occasional tweet from someone unknown. And it will not be an error, but will be part of these “recommended tweets”.

As Twitter has mentioned in the past, the team works to ensure that these recommendations contribute to “relevant, healthy, and authentic conversations.” We will have to see if users take this update in this way.

Although this dynamic tries not to be invasive, encountering unsolicited content is not entirely pleasant. Between the ads and recommended tweets, it might be too much for those who just want to open the app and see content from people they follow on the platform. And keep in mind that you will not only find them on the timeline, they will also be seen in other popular sections of the platform.