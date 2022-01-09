Twitter brings a new option with basic metrics for its audio rooms

2021 was a year of trial and error for Twitter that after failing with its Fleets, it has put all its chips in the audio rooms. In that sense, they have focused a lot on bringing new alternatives for the creators and users of this modality each time. Thus they released the possibility of making tweets to promote the transmissions and also share the recording. Now, Twitter’s new option for audio rooms goes straight to creators.

At the end of their broadcasts, they will be able to see some basic metrics to determine how your session went and make decisions based on them.

Twitter’s new option for your audio rooms

It is evident the effort that Twitter is making to promote this alternative of its platform that began to occupy the space of the Fleets. Transmissions through Twitter have evolved to offer a more comfortable experience like the one at this time. In addition, in order to give them more diffusion, they have allowed the recording of the transmission to be shared. Now, creators will also be able to take advantage of Twitter’s new audio rooms option to make decisions.

In that sense, the platform will offer metrics related to the number of users that connected to the broadcast and the number of reproductions to the recording. Although it is basic information, it is useful to define strategies such as the time you should broadcast.

The data in question will be available from the tweet you share with the recording. In this way, the platform continues to seek to form an increasingly complete tool for audio transmissions. Although it seems that it still has a way to go to be really popular, Twitter is working on useful options for an experience that hooks users. If you are a user of the Twitter audio rooms, this new option will suit you like a glove.