Twitter, bought by Elon Musk. Interview on the TVE newscast

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Finally, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of the social network Twitter. The manager, who at the beginning of the month had acquired 9.2% of the platform, had launched a hostile takeover bid 10 days ago to buy the company, something that the Board of Directors initially opposed.

What has changed and why has an agreement now been reached? Last night, the Spanish Television Newscast carried out an informative piece in which the acquisition was explained and in which it made a interview with Manuel Moreno, expert in social networks and director of TreceBits.comto break down the particularities of what is, to date, the largest purchase in history in the technological field.

If you couldn’t see the piece, now you can do it here:

Musk will shell out $44 billion for the social network. Of these, 25,500 million will be contributed from his own fortune, while the rest will be provided by investment and financing companies that have already shown their support for the manager, including Morgan Stanley.

The acquisition process is expected to be completed before the end of 2022 and there will be important changes in the management and operation of the social network. We will have to see the new measures that the manager will take when he has full control over the platform.

For now, it has already stated its intention to make it a space where freedom of expression prevails, and has promised to fight spam, bots and misinformation on the platform. However, he has not indicated how this fight will take place to eradicate an evil that affects most social platforms and that does not have an easy solution at the moment.

