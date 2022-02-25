Twitter Blue’s custom icons come to Android, although you can easily do this for free

Last year Twitter launched Twitter Blue, the paid Twitter that came with some extra perks like changing the app’s theme, customizing icons, NFT profile photos and more, although many of the perks weren’t available for Android yet. One of them just landed now, custom icons.

Twitter Blue subscription is available in a handful of countries (United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), but if all you want is to change the Twitter icon, you don’t need to checkout. Changing app icons is very easy on Androidwithout having to pay any monthly subscription and being able to choose the design as you please.

Look mom, no Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue is the name of the paid Twitter subscription that gives you several advantages. Twitter is still adjusting its subscription, with advantages that come and go or that directly were not available if you used Twitter on an Android mobilesuch as changing icons, articles without ads, themes, NFT profile photos or personalized navigation.

Taking into account that the subscription costs the same – about 2.99 Canadian dollars – whether you use Twitter on an iPhone or an Android mobile, it does not seem too fair to receive half of the benefits, but these are gradually arriving. Now Twitter has announced that subscribers with an Android mobile they can finally change the iconsjust as is possible on an iPhone.

if you’re on Android, the wait is over—you can now select from our custom app icons switch it up daily, weekly, monthly, or never! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Pk3I2mpyks — TwitterBlue (@TwitterBlue) February 23, 2022

The operation is simple, as we could see in the iOS version: from the Twitter settings, you can choose from a handful of icons for the app, which will become the official Twitter icon. In addition to having a few fixed icons (most of them the Twitter logo with different colors), there are “seasonal icons”, which change and are available for a limited time.

Possibly the most ironic thing about it is that changing the icons is something quite common in Androidand you don’t need to wait for an application to give you the option and, even less, to make you pay for it.

If you want to change the Twitter icon but don’t want to pay for it – or Twitter Blue simply isn’t available in your country – you can accomplish something similar in many ways. For example, launchers like Nova Launcher allow you to customize any icon with the image you wantediting its shortcut on the home screen.

Changing the icon in Nova Launcher

This is not the only option available to you. In many Android mobiles it is also possible install icon packs, which can affect the entire mobile or just the launcher, and in which it will not be difficult for you to find different versions for the icon of apps as popular as Twitter. In addition, you can use applications like X Icon Changer to create custom icons in your launcher, in case the one you use does not allow you to configure it.

Twitter’s custom icons are an interesting addition if you were already planning to sign up for Twitter Blue for its other benefits, but if you’re going to sign up for Twitter’s subscription, that is not for the change of icons.