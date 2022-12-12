Twitter: Blue version, Community Notes and posts of up to 4000 characters coming soon

In the coming weeks the twitter will implement your version blue and other resources such as Community Notes🇧🇷 At first, the first element was already introduced, but some users took advantage of the opportunity to have the verification stamp to play some pranks on Elon Musk’s social network. This made the platform take greater caution to bring the option definitively. It is worth remembering that, in addition to being verified, the Blue version also makes it possible to post longer videos in better quality, in addition to seeing fewer ads. In this sense, the measures should be tested soon.

So far, Twitter Blue is rolling out gradually and only users from these countries can use it: Australia, Canada, United States and New Zealand🇧🇷 Those who want to join the version must have a verified cell phone number in order to have access to the benefits. - Advertisement - Community Notes, in turn, is Musk’s idea for members of the social network to monitor content that spreads misinformation. In this way, the moderators who are part of the program will be able to complement the published tweets with contexts, while the other people vote on whether it is useful to have that complement.





This can be seen as one of the pillars of the vision that the billionaire has for the future of Twitter. In fact, he even believes that the functioning of this measure is the key to a game changer for the blue bird platform so that it can become more accurate. Recently, the owner of the network stated that 1.5 billion inactive accounts will be removed. Until now, Community Notes has only been available in the United States. However, the feature should arrive in more locations soon. Finally, one of the ugly announcements recently by the social network is the increase of characters for publication from 280 to 4000, but not many details have yet been revealed about this.

