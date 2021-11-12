Twitter Blue, the paid version of Twitter, now available in 4 countries

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter Blue is the paid version of Twitter, which allows you to enjoy additional functionalities, for a payment of $ 2.99 per month. Until now, only users from Canada and Australia could enjoy this premium service, which was presented last June, and only in its version for the iOS app, the operating system for Apple mobile devices.

However, now the company has extended availability to the United States and New Zealand, also becoming available in the Android app as well as from web browsers, as confirmed by Twitter in a tweet published on its official Twitter Blue account.

Ready to go for it? Here’s how to sign up: From the main menu, tap “Twitter Blue”, then tap “Subscribe” After payment, you’ll have access to some of the next-level features (which vary by device) and more in this hot thread 👇 – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

The function that many Twitter users have been asking for years, that of being able to edit tweets, is not available to Blue subscribers. Instead, an “Undo” button is included that allows you to delete a tweet before it is sent to all followers.

To do this, the user can activate a kind of counter that will give you up to 60 seconds of time to review your message -and if you wish, retract to send it- before it reaches all your followers. That is, the tweet is not published immediately, but there is a 60-second deadline to review, correct or even delete it. If the “Undo” button is not pressed, the tweet is published as is.

As the company has communicated in a thread posted on Twitter, these are other functions that Twitter Blue includes:

-Thread reading through a specific mode that enhances the experience.

Relax while Reader turns those long Threads into a more beautiful reading experience pic.twitter.com/v5thmTfGcz – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

-Personalization of the app icon and the application itself.

-Favorites in folders to improve the organization of tweets that are marked as favorites.

Bookmark Folders? You got it! Now you can finally put those bookmarks into the folders that you’ve been begging us for pic.twitter.com/Jr2OIijyH9 – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

-Articles free of advertising: Through agreements with more than 300 US media (Twitter announces upcoming agreements with media from other countries) such as The Washington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, The Atlantic … subscribers will be able to read articles that are not protected by the payment wall of said media but without the usual advertising inserts.

Turns out you CAN scroll forever. Support journalism while getting an ad-free reading experience on some US-based publishers’ websites. Look for the “Ad-free with Twitter Blue” label in your timeline. Paywall access not included pic.twitter.com/AmWh7WShXA – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

-Share part of the income coming from subscription with content creators

