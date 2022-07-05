HomeMobileAndroidTwitter Blue subscribers on Android can now customize the navigation bar

Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can now customize the navigation bar

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
twitter g74de055e2 1280.jpg
twitter g74de055e2 1280.jpg
- Advertisement -

It is at least curious that Twitter Blue subscribers have not been able to have access to the same features in all mobile applications during all this time, considering that those who subscribe to Twitter Blue is to receive a series of additional features to those available to users of free accounts, as long as they are in one of the markets where this subscription is available.

In this regard, Twitter Blue subscribers on Android devices have had to wait, until now, for the ability to tailor the navigation bar to their liking based on their personal preferences.

[mb_related_posts1]

Comparison to iOS users

And we say until now because it was at the end of last week when Twitter officially announced the arrival of this feature for Twitter Blue subscribers who use the Twitter app on the Android platform.

In this sense, these users are already starting to see this feature in their accounts, whereby they will be able to add or remove items from the navigation bar, except for the Home option, and/or alter their order.

5 things you didn’t know about your last name

For example, those users who do not use the Spaces, will be able to remove this option from the navigation bar, in order to have their version of Twitter much cleaner according to the tools they currently use.

Twitter reminds that Twitter Blue is currently available in the US, Canadian, Australian or New Zealand markets.

It is an option that is offered to users in a growing trend on social platforms for the use of additional features upon payment that allows users to become loyal to the platforms while they can obtain additional income from advertising in a moment in which some tools, like iOS’s anti-tracking feature, are cutting into ad business.

[mb_related_posts2]

In this sense, it is expected that Twitter will launch new features, some of which are aimed at paying subscribers to obtain extra benefits compared to those who decide to continue with free accounts.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Syrian and Ukrainian refugees should receive ‘same treatment’, says UN commission chair

According to the United Nations, more than 300,000 Syrian citizens have died in the...
Tech News

The iMac Pro would still be in Apple’s plans

the iMac Pro has been one of the most rumored products in recent times....
Android

WhatsApp begins to bring the new time limit for deleting messages

There are many reasons why a user might want to carry out the deletion...
Laptops

The Xiaomi Book Pro 16 of 2022 combines 4K, Intel Alder Lake and RTX 2050

In addition to the new line of smartphones, the 2022 generation of laptops Xiaomi...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.